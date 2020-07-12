/
windsor hills
362 Apartments for rent in Windsor Hills, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
937 sqft
Welcome to 9500 Apartments in North Austin. Choose between the one and two bedroom floor plan options. 9500 Apartments feature in-home washer and dryers, air conditioning, and large closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
Welcome HOME! Your new apartment is waiting for you! The Village at Collinwood is a community set apart from the standard one-size-fits-all lifestyle! Here we are focused on an environment that is resident centered.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor Hills
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$926
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villas in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
24 Units Available
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$926
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
848 sqft
Centrally located Austin apartments with a lush, natural setting. Enjoy upscale features such as a patio or balcony and fully equipped kitchen, or relax at the sports court or resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
856 sqft
Modern apartments located close to schools, the YMCA and city bus lines. Community features a large swimming pool, outdoor grills and on-site laundry facility. Units have vaulted ceilings, stylish kitchens and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Forest Park Apartment Homes
1088 Park Plz, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
A premier location and stylish apartments make Forest Park Apartment Homes one of the most desirable communities in Austin, TX.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
5 Units Available
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to bars and restaurants. Apartments are spacious and come with decks, refrigerators and dishwashers. Community includes pool, green landscaping and on-site staff.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$900
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
816 sqft
Located just off of Highway 183 and the downtown Austin area. Apartments include ceiling fans, premium countertops, subway tile backsplashes, open floor plans and spacious, walk-in closets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
9711 Eastwend Drive
9711 Eastwend Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
900 sqft
Remodeled & efficient 2bed/2bath duplex w/ vaulted ceilings & trendy laminate flooring throughout. New Roof, Fence, Gutters, Landscaping, Cosmetics, Water Heater & 1 yr old HVAC.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
701 W. LONGSPUR BLVD.
701 West Longspur Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
911 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Park Plaza
829 Park Plaza, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
601 sqft
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Heights
8312 N Interstate, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$919
857 sqft
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
9524 Quail Village Lane
9524 Quail Village Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1298 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, and 1.5 bathroom unit over at The Park at Quail Creek Community. Remodeled kitchen, updated lighting, fresh paint & carpet cleaned. Garage enclosed off kitchen for extra bedroom or living/work space.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8912 NORTH LAMAR
8912 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
816 sqft
Here at this gorgeous community you can count on your needs and apartment desires being met with ease. Live in the eclectic North Central part of Austin near unique restaurants, coffee shops and stores.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
502 W LONGSPUR BLVD
502 West Longspur Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
600 BARWOOD PARK
600 Barwood Park, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1092 sqft
Live in vibrant North Austin, just minutes from downtown in a beautiful community nestled on 19 acres of expertly manicured grounds and mature live oaks.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10210 Annie Oakley
10210 Annie Oakley Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
Cute Remodeled 3/2 in North Austin - 3 bed / 2 bath home in convient north Austin, near I-35 & Braker. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING & FRESH PAINT TO BE DONE PRIOR TO NEW TENANTS. Ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel stove and refrigerator.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
2014 Grow Lane
2014 Grow Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1370 sqft
This 3/2 home was built in 2018, extremely well kept, and only occupied by one person, like new! Tile in common areas and bathrooms with an open/airy floor plan with plenty of natural light. Check out the 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9621 Covey Ridge LN
9621 Covy Ridge Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Freshly painted two-story townhouse in a quiet well maintained community with a pool. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Spacious master bdrm with walk-in closet, private patio, and a Washer/Dryer available @ $20 monthly fee.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Hills
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1146 sqft
Call us today for more information! Mesa Verde boasts a convenience like no other.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
54 Units Available
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,803
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1184 sqft
Welcome to The Grand Residences, a collection of stunning apartment homes within The Domain featuring one and two-bedroom layouts in Austin, Texas. The Grand offers spacious homes and amenities to welcome you home, along with exceptional services.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
