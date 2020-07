Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill google fiber cats allowed parking on-site laundry hot tub

Verde Apartments offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes that provide comfort, style, and convenience. Centrally located in the rapidly growing East Riverside neighborhood, residents are 5 minutes away from Lady Bird Lake and the Hike & Bike Trail, 7 minutes to Austin Community College, and 10 minutes to downtown Austin. Our community has beautifully renovated apartments and stunning amenities letting you live La Viva Verde!