8528 Foxhound Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare and stunning home in NW Austin's Hunter Chase neighborhood. Fully remodeled kitchen: cabinets, high-end granite counters, appliances (including wine cooler) , "penny" stainless-steel tile backsplash, designer lighting and more is a joy to behold. Master bedroom is spacious with high ceilings and fully remodeled master bath is the utmost in elegance and taste…marble floors, marble tile surround, and dual marble vanities are stunning. Guest bath is fully remodeled as well with Travertine tile flooring and shower surround, upgraded vanity lighting, and wooden vanity with marble top. The backyard is a true oasis filled with lush landscaping, and includes a concrete patio surrounded by Mexican rose flagstone stepping stones. Great neighborhood amenities, nearby shopping, award-winning Round Rock schools, and just over a mile from the future Apple Campus!

