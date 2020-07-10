All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

8528 Foxhound Trail

8528 Foxhound Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8528 Foxhound Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare and stunning home in NW Austin's Hunter Chase neighborhood. Fully remodeled kitchen: cabinets, high-end granite counters, appliances (including wine cooler) , "penny" stainless-steel tile backsplash, designer lighting and more is a joy to behold. Master bedroom is spacious with high ceilings and fully remodeled master bath is the utmost in elegance and taste…marble floors, marble tile surround, and dual marble vanities are stunning. Guest bath is fully remodeled as well with Travertine tile flooring and shower surround, upgraded vanity lighting, and wooden vanity with marble top. The backyard is a true oasis filled with lush landscaping, and includes a concrete patio surrounded by Mexican rose flagstone stepping stones. Great neighborhood amenities, nearby shopping, award-winning Round Rock schools, and just over a mile from the future Apple Campus!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 Foxhound Trail have any available units?
8528 Foxhound Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8528 Foxhound Trail have?
Some of 8528 Foxhound Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 Foxhound Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8528 Foxhound Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 Foxhound Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8528 Foxhound Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8528 Foxhound Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8528 Foxhound Trail offers parking.
Does 8528 Foxhound Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 Foxhound Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 Foxhound Trail have a pool?
No, 8528 Foxhound Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8528 Foxhound Trail have accessible units?
No, 8528 Foxhound Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 Foxhound Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8528 Foxhound Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

