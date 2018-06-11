809 Leonard Street

Amenities

UT PRE LEASE: Spacious 4 bed/ 2 bath two-story home in North Campus, Walk to UT - Charming North Campus home walking distance to the UT Campus. Large living and dining downstairs. Spacious kitchen featuring alot of cabinets. The 4 upstairs bedrooms are large and have lots of natural light. Fenced backyard and ample off street parking. Walk to the Law School, Butler School of Music, LBJ School of Public Affairs and the College of Engineering.



Available August



Call Brian Copland for viewings

Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



