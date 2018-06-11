All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

809 Leonard Street

809 Leonard Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 Leonard Street, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
UT PRE LEASE: Spacious 4 bed/ 2 bath two-story home in North Campus, Walk to UT - Charming North Campus home walking distance to the UT Campus. Large living and dining downstairs. Spacious kitchen featuring alot of cabinets. The 4 upstairs bedrooms are large and have lots of natural light. Fenced backyard and ample off street parking. Walk to the Law School, Butler School of Music, LBJ School of Public Affairs and the College of Engineering.

Available August

Call Brian Copland for viewings
Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE3752366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Leonard Street have any available units?
809 Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 809 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 809 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 809 Leonard Street offer parking?
Yes, 809 Leonard Street offers parking.
Does 809 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 809 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 809 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Leonard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
