7920 Rockwood Ln #104 Available 05/26/20 North Austin Condo Close to Shopping & Restaurants - Please visit this link to schedule an appointment: https://u10813.alwashow.com/properties/294352



Spacious 1 bed 1 bathroom 677 sq ft condo overlooking the pool and courtyard at the Royal Orleans condominiums. Hard flooring throughout. French doors in bedroom, and open living area and dining room. On site community laundromat, and washer/dryer inside unit. Ground floor unit. All bills paid including water, trash, gas, and common area maintenance. Electricity bill is paid by tenant (very low). Close to Anderson Ln and various restaurants & retail.



