Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:11 PM

7920 Rockwood Ln #104

7920 Rockwood Lane · (512) 686-5454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7920 Rockwood Lane, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
7920 Rockwood Ln #104 Available 05/26/20 North Austin Condo Close to Shopping & Restaurants - Please visit this link to schedule an appointment: https://u10813.alwashow.com/properties/294352

Spacious 1 bed 1 bathroom 677 sq ft condo overlooking the pool and courtyard at the Royal Orleans condominiums. Hard flooring throughout. French doors in bedroom, and open living area and dining room. On site community laundromat, and washer/dryer inside unit. Ground floor unit. All bills paid including water, trash, gas, and common area maintenance. Electricity bill is paid by tenant (very low). Close to Anderson Ln and various restaurants & retail.

(RLNE2944435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 have any available units?
7920 Rockwood Ln #104 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 have?
Some of 7920 Rockwood Ln #104's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Rockwood Ln #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 is pet friendly.
Does 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 offer parking?
No, 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 does not offer parking.
Does 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 have a pool?
Yes, 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 has a pool.
Does 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 have accessible units?
No, 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 Rockwood Ln #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
