Austin, TX
7601 Saginaw Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

7601 Saginaw Dr

7601 Saginaw Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7601 Saginaw Dr, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A charming *brand new* single-level home with a contemporary kitchen and connected dining and Great Room, perfect for hosting friends and family. The kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances, center kitchen island and walk-in pantry. The Master Suite features a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanities and designated linen storage. The two secondary bedrooms are separated by a full bath. A large laundry room and coat closet is conveniently located as you enter from the two-car garage.

Very convenient to highway 290, 130, 183 and I35 and more!! Only mins drive to Samsung, Dell Parmer South campus. Within 10 mi. of Domain and Downtown Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 Saginaw Dr have any available units?
7601 Saginaw Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 Saginaw Dr have?
Some of 7601 Saginaw Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 Saginaw Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Saginaw Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 Saginaw Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7601 Saginaw Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7601 Saginaw Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7601 Saginaw Dr offers parking.
Does 7601 Saginaw Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 Saginaw Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 Saginaw Dr have a pool?
No, 7601 Saginaw Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7601 Saginaw Dr have accessible units?
No, 7601 Saginaw Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 Saginaw Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 Saginaw Dr has units with dishwashers.

