7601 Saginaw Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

A charming *brand new* single-level home with a contemporary kitchen and connected dining and Great Room, perfect for hosting friends and family. The kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances, center kitchen island and walk-in pantry. The Master Suite features a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanities and designated linen storage. The two secondary bedrooms are separated by a full bath. A large laundry room and coat closet is conveniently located as you enter from the two-car garage.



Very convenient to highway 290, 130, 183 and I35 and more!! Only mins drive to Samsung, Dell Parmer South campus. Within 10 mi. of Domain and Downtown Austin.