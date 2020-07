Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar fire pit bike storage

With design-forward interiors and amenity spaces reminiscent of boutique-style hotels, Flatiron Domain serves as a haven for foodies, the fashion-literate, socialites, and connoisseurs of fine living. Located in the heart of The Domain in Austin, these upscale apartment residences are close to everything you could possibly want: from delectable dining and incredible shopping to vibrant and buzzing nightlife and entertainment. The community is bordered by the Mopac Expressway and sits parallel to Loop 360 or Capital of Texas Hwy, making the commute to downtown a breeze. It is a living experience like no other. And no wonder-because by definition, Flatiron Domain is an iconic building in an enviable location with distinctive styling and curated luxury, designed especially for you.