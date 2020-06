Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a gorgeous 3beds 2baths 1car garage duplex, is within 1.1-mile distance to an HEB/Shopping center. This place has no carpet, all rooms have hardwood floors and tile in baths, living room and kitchen + stain steel appliances and the backyard is fenced + small back porch. No smoking allowed inside. Qualifications are: 1. Must meet the 3 times the rent income criteria, 2. No broken leases or evictions, 3. No criminal background history.