Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry coffee bar conference room fire pit game room green community hot tub internet access internet cafe new construction online portal trash valet

AMLI Covered Bridge is ideally located in southwest Austin's Oak Hill neighborhood, just minutes from outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment and within 10 miles of downtown Austin. Our brand new Hill Country Galleria apartments offer convenient access to Highway 71, Highway 290, Southwest Parkway, William Cannon and Slaughter Lane, as well as countless employers and exemplary public and private schools. Residents of AMLIs Southwest Austin apartments enjoy outstanding amenities including resort-style swimming pools; outdoor pool cabanas with kitchen, fireplace and televisions; 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone; resident cyber zone; java bar; and hike and bike trails. Our pet-friendly Oak Hill apartments also offer a dog park, paw wash in addition to carports, garage parking and bicycle storage. AMLIs Hill Country Galleria apartments offer one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom townhome floor plans that feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances; granite countertops; espresso cabinets; plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries; oversized bath tubs; spacious patio and balconies; and much more.Choosing AMLIs Southwest Austin apartments are a choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency and embrace a healthier living environment because our Oak Hill apartments are LEED Gold Certified and AEGB 2 Star Rated.