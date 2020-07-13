All apartments in Austin
AMLI Covered Bridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

AMLI Covered Bridge

Open Now until 6pm
8715 W Highway 71 · (512) 337-4052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive ONE MONTH FREE & Waived Deposit! Ask for details.
Location

8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-3202 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 4-4307 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 2-2008 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-7309 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Unit 5-5207 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,682

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 5-5202 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Covered Bridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
coffee bar
conference room
fire pit
game room
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
new construction
online portal
trash valet
AMLI Covered Bridge is ideally located in southwest Austin's Oak Hill neighborhood, just minutes from outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment and within 10 miles of downtown Austin. Our brand new Hill Country Galleria apartments offer convenient access to Highway 71, Highway 290, Southwest Parkway, William Cannon and Slaughter Lane, as well as countless employers and exemplary public and private schools. Residents of AMLIs Southwest Austin apartments enjoy outstanding amenities including resort-style swimming pools; outdoor pool cabanas with kitchen, fireplace and televisions; 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone; resident cyber zone; java bar; and hike and bike trails. Our pet-friendly Oak Hill apartments also offer a dog park, paw wash in addition to carports, garage parking and bicycle storage. AMLIs Hill Country Galleria apartments offer one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom townhome floor plans that feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances; granite countertops; espresso cabinets; plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries; oversized bath tubs; spacious patio and balconies; and much more.Choosing AMLIs Southwest Austin apartments are a choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency and embrace a healthier living environment because our Oak Hill apartments are LEED Gold Certified and AEGB 2 Star Rated.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $100, 2 Bedroom: $200, 3 Bedroom: $300
Move-in Fees: $49 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $10
Parking Details: Direct access garage: included in select units; Phase I garage $160/month, Phase II garage $180/month; Open lot: included in lease; Detached carport: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Covered Bridge have any available units?
AMLI Covered Bridge has 23 units available starting at $1,234 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Covered Bridge have?
Some of AMLI Covered Bridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Covered Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Covered Bridge is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive ONE MONTH FREE & Waived Deposit! Ask for details.
Is AMLI Covered Bridge pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Covered Bridge is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Covered Bridge offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Covered Bridge offers parking.
Does AMLI Covered Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Covered Bridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Covered Bridge have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Covered Bridge has a pool.
Does AMLI Covered Bridge have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Covered Bridge has accessible units.
Does AMLI Covered Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Covered Bridge has units with dishwashers.
