Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

519 E. Slaughter

519 Slaughter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

519 Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b6825f0b0 ----
Still Waters at Southpark Meadows offers residents luxury urban living in South Austin. Envision residing in one of our six creative floor plans in a one-bedroom or two-bedroom residence. Our homes feature a wealth of amenities and a location that?s near everything you want in life. Designed to accommodate the needs of modern couples and families, as well as provide the simple luxuries of life in an urban environment, our Austin apartments are a gorgeous example of the upscale apartment lifestyle.

If you?ve never lived in a brand new apartment community, you?re in for a treat. Inside our apartments, you?ll find upgrades like nine-foot ceilings, under counter lighting, and luxurious garden soaking tubs with tile surrounds. We also provide a full range of community amenities for sports lovers like a golf putting green, bocce ball court, and a resort-style swimming pool. Our vision in creating our apartments in Austin Texas has been to provide residents with modern luxuries in spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom plans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 E. Slaughter have any available units?
519 E. Slaughter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 E. Slaughter have?
Some of 519 E. Slaughter's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 E. Slaughter currently offering any rent specials?
519 E. Slaughter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 E. Slaughter pet-friendly?
No, 519 E. Slaughter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 519 E. Slaughter offer parking?
No, 519 E. Slaughter does not offer parking.
Does 519 E. Slaughter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 E. Slaughter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 E. Slaughter have a pool?
Yes, 519 E. Slaughter has a pool.
Does 519 E. Slaughter have accessible units?
No, 519 E. Slaughter does not have accessible units.
Does 519 E. Slaughter have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 E. Slaughter does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

