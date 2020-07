Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage yoga fire pit google fiber green community guest suite internet access nest technology new construction online portal package receiving

Lamar Union is reinventing Austin apartment living and bringing a fresh vibe to an iconic scene. With state-of-the-art amenities and beautiful finishes, our one and two bedroom apartment homes are like no other. Live in the heart of everything, with access to some of Austin's renowned hotspots like Soto Sushi, TLC, Shake Shack, Orangetheory Fitness, Alamo Drafthouse, High Ball, and so much more. Lamar Union. Apartment life reinvented.