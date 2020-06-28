All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

504 Blackson Avenue, #B

504 Blackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

504 Blackson Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Condo with tons of amazing features! - Beautiful modern contemporary home centrally located with easy access to IH-35/183. Minutes away from Domain & ACC Campus- 10 minutes from Downtown. Open concept lower level with a massive island - perfect for entertaining! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, sleek glass tile backsplash and ample storage. Wood floors upstairs - NO Carpet! Like new Washer/Dryer located near 2 great sized bedrooms upstairs too! Plenty of closet and storage space. Bathroom offers large stand-up shower and lots of natural light. Private back yard with NEW Xeriscaped landscaping offers low-maintenance space to enjoy as well as an amazing deck made with smooth & stunning African Ipe wood. Ring Doorbell & Nest Thermostat included/already installed. Option for tenant to pay indoor camera alarm system coverage $45/month. Outdoor camera system can also be installed. Come see this gem today!

NEW LANDSCAPING!! Come check out the new look of the property - SUPER easy to maintain - all you have to do is blow off leaves!!

(RLNE5133845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Blackson Avenue, #B have any available units?
504 Blackson Avenue, #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Blackson Avenue, #B have?
Some of 504 Blackson Avenue, #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Blackson Avenue, #B currently offering any rent specials?
504 Blackson Avenue, #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Blackson Avenue, #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Blackson Avenue, #B is pet friendly.
Does 504 Blackson Avenue, #B offer parking?
No, 504 Blackson Avenue, #B does not offer parking.
Does 504 Blackson Avenue, #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Blackson Avenue, #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Blackson Avenue, #B have a pool?
No, 504 Blackson Avenue, #B does not have a pool.
Does 504 Blackson Avenue, #B have accessible units?
No, 504 Blackson Avenue, #B does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Blackson Avenue, #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Blackson Avenue, #B does not have units with dishwashers.
