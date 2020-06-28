504 Blackson Avenue, #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel alarm system

Modern Condo with tons of amazing features! - Beautiful modern contemporary home centrally located with easy access to IH-35/183. Minutes away from Domain & ACC Campus- 10 minutes from Downtown. Open concept lower level with a massive island - perfect for entertaining! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, sleek glass tile backsplash and ample storage. Wood floors upstairs - NO Carpet! Like new Washer/Dryer located near 2 great sized bedrooms upstairs too! Plenty of closet and storage space. Bathroom offers large stand-up shower and lots of natural light. Private back yard with NEW Xeriscaped landscaping offers low-maintenance space to enjoy as well as an amazing deck made with smooth & stunning African Ipe wood. Ring Doorbell & Nest Thermostat included/already installed. Option for tenant to pay indoor camera alarm system coverage $45/month. Outdoor camera system can also be installed. Come see this gem today!



NEW LANDSCAPING!! Come check out the new look of the property - SUPER easy to maintain - all you have to do is blow off leaves!!



(RLNE5133845)