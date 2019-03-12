Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4414 Dudley Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4414 Dudley Dr.
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4414 Dudley Dr.
4414 Dudley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Barton Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4414 Dudley Drive, Austin, TX 78735
Barton Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South Austin 3 Bedroom- 4414 Dudley - Available any time May through August for move in. Pets ok! Faux wood ceramic tile throughout the home. 2 car garage, fenced in yard, w/d connections! Must see!
(RLNE3960954)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4414 Dudley Dr. have any available units?
4414 Dudley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4414 Dudley Dr. have?
Some of 4414 Dudley Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4414 Dudley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Dudley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Dudley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 Dudley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4414 Dudley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Dudley Dr. offers parking.
Does 4414 Dudley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Dudley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Dudley Dr. have a pool?
No, 4414 Dudley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Dudley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4414 Dudley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Dudley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Dudley Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin