Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quaint central Austin house with open, yet, cozy feel, wood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. This rental included refrigerator, washer and dryer, and private backyard and lawn care. Enjoy living in Rosedale. One of Central Austin's most coveted neighborhoods. Enjoy a neighborhood with great walkablity, an active and popular neighborhood park, area dinning and shopping spots, all within close proximity to DT.



(RLNE5576651)