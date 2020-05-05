4006 Valley View RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in secluded 78704, but near everything S Lamar & South Congress have to offer & Minutes to DT & ST Edwards. Updated neutral colors, high ceilings, light & bright with wood floors & open floor plan. Kitchen with gas range, ss appliances, granite, glass tile backsplash & ample cabinetry for storage & prep. Master down with dual sinks & walk-in closet. secondary rooms upstairs with flex space. Private backyard with covered patio great for entertaining or relaxing.