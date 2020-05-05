All apartments in Austin
4006 Valley View RD
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

4006 Valley View RD

4006 Valley View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Valley View Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in secluded 78704, but near everything S Lamar & South Congress have to offer & Minutes to DT & ST Edwards. Updated neutral colors, high ceilings, light & bright with wood floors & open floor plan. Kitchen with gas range, ss appliances, granite, glass tile backsplash & ample cabinetry for storage & prep. Master down with dual sinks & walk-in closet. secondary rooms upstairs with flex space. Private backyard with covered patio great for entertaining or relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Valley View RD have any available units?
4006 Valley View RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 Valley View RD have?
Some of 4006 Valley View RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Valley View RD currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Valley View RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Valley View RD pet-friendly?
No, 4006 Valley View RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4006 Valley View RD offer parking?
No, 4006 Valley View RD does not offer parking.
Does 4006 Valley View RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Valley View RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Valley View RD have a pool?
No, 4006 Valley View RD does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Valley View RD have accessible units?
No, 4006 Valley View RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Valley View RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 Valley View RD has units with dishwashers.
