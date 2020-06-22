All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:21 PM

306 E Riverside Dr

306 East Riverside Drive · (512) 877-4008
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
google fiber
media room
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Atlantis has captivated the hearts and imaginations of people for hundreds of years. (Especially Aquaman fans, all 12 of them). The hidden aquatic empire of the chosen sea people who run a blissfully briney society with reasonably acceptable amounts of political corruption. This luxurious waterfront apartment building, was built with the same spirit in mind. Water, bliss, naturey stuff, regalness, magical sea people. It's all here. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Multimedia options include: Google Fiber, Time Warner, and AT&T

10-Foot ceilings with 8-foot doors

Dramatic views of downtown Austin

Three different designer-inspired apartment finish schemes

Quartz countertops

42-Inch custom shaker style cabinetry

Hardwood flooring

Stainless-steel Whirlpool appliance package

Programmable Nest digital thermostats

Solar shade window coverings

Breakfast bars with pendant lighting

Custom tile backsplashes in kitchens

Contemporary polished chrome hardware in kitchen and baths

Designer built-ins: computer desks and bookshelves*

Under cabinet lighting

Front-load washer and dryer

Open-concept gourmet kitchens

Under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths

Walk-in closets 

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Multi-level fitness center overlooking Lady Bird Lake

Private spin and yoga studios

Outdoor living area with media center and fire pits

Resort-style pool with skyline views

Outdoor kitchens with gas grills

Direct access to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail

Pet wash and grooming station

Cyber lounge with business center equipped with Macs and PCs

Multiple executive conference and private meeting rooms

Bike repair and storage area

Pursuing Leed Certification

Multi-level parking garage with controlled access

Kayak & paddleboard rentals

Resident lounge with access to lakeside amenity space

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 E Riverside Dr have any available units?
306 E Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 E Riverside Dr have?
Some of 306 E Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 E Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
306 E Riverside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 E Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 E Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 306 E Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 306 E Riverside Dr does offer parking.
Does 306 E Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 E Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 E Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 306 E Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 306 E Riverside Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 306 E Riverside Dr has accessible units.
Does 306 E Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 E Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
