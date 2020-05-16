2620 East 4th Street

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Wonderful studio unit in East Austin. Remodeled/Updated interior with paint, tile, cabinets, counters, A/C! Don't miss out on this one!! Open and bright floor plan. Refrigerator included. Tile flooring everywhere. Fenced yard area with gate which is big enough to park your car in. Close access to the lake, trails, downtown, and all of the East side entertainment and eateries. Available around July 19th. Access to storage shed next door to unit for extra $50.00 per month!