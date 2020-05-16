All apartments in Austin
2620 East 4th Street

2620 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2620 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Location! Location! Location! Wonderful studio unit in East Austin. Remodeled/Updated interior with paint, tile, cabinets, counters, A/C! Don't miss out on this one!! Open and bright floor plan. Refrigerator included. Tile flooring everywhere. Fenced yard area with gate which is big enough to park your car in. Close access to the lake, trails, downtown, and all of the East side entertainment and eateries. Available around July 19th. Access to storage shed next door to unit for extra $50.00 per month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 East 4th Street have any available units?
2620 East 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 East 4th Street have?
Some of 2620 East 4th Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2620 East 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2620 East 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2620 East 4th Street offer parking?
No, 2620 East 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2620 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 East 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 2620 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2620 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2620 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 East 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
