holly
583 Apartments for rent in Holly, Austin, TX
49 Units Available
E6
2400 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,494
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1328 sqft
This development is a convenient and laid-back development in East Austin, with stunning views of downtown. Each unit includes 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and more.
12 Units Available
7East
2025 E 7th St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,434
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1173 sqft
East Austin living in eclectic neighborhood with easy access to downtown. New construction features roof deck with outdoor kitchen, courtyard, coffee bar and pool. 1-2 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
2124 E 6th St Unit 301
2124 East 6th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1086 sqft
1 Unit Available
2235 E 6th St Apt 208
2235 East 6th Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,715
828 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Este Lofts! A classically inspired building just east of downtown with modern finishes and design.
1 Unit Available
1902 E 6th St
1902 East 6th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,381
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5691423)
1 Unit Available
2401 E 6th ST
2401 East 6th Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,625
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*GO* Modern studio in hot East Austin gated community. Features soaring 13' ceilings, stained concrete & loads of windows allowing abundant light. Kitchen w/ample cabinet space, SS appliances & walk-in pantry.
1 Unit Available
1907 Haskell ST
1907 Haskell Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
GO! Freshly painted and ready for quick move in! Adorable quaint single family home with PERFECT location for downtown and lake activities. Great backyard for entertaining family & friends. Plenty of fenced yard for Rover to roam.
1 Unit Available
2602 E 6th ST
2602 East 6th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
988 sqft
Rhapsody on E 6th! Exclusive and incredibly private, this free flowing new home embodies distinct designs with spectacular synchronization of integrated indoor and outdoor living.
1 Unit Available
2111 GARDEN STREET B
2111 Garden Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,600
575 sqft
Unit B Available 05/01/20 CASITA - Property Id: 249416 Detached 600 sq. ft. one-bedroom house for rent in the heart of highly sought-after East Austin Holly neighborhood. Fully furnished, move-in ready.
1 Unit Available
1904 Garden ST
1904 Garden Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Check out central Austin, two story unit! Tile in main areas of home. Prime location, minutes from Downtown, food/entertainment/music and Lady Bird Lake. Gated off street parking, alley access.
Results within 1 mile of Holly
46 Units Available
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Verified
35 Units Available
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,363
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1134 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
37 Units Available
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1296 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.
21 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,375
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
33 Units Available
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,505
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1029 sqft
Located on Rainy Street, close to I-35, Lady Bird Lake, Sanchez Elementary School, and Martin Middle School. Downtown and Lady Bird Lake views, rooftop pool, and within walking distance to downtown Austin. Units feature spa-style baths and built-in shelving and desks.
28 Units Available
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
19 Units Available
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,475
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,760
2739 sqft
Located in Downtown Austin in a 31-story high-rise with incredible views. Near jogging trails, kayaking, and the Rainey Street District. On-site fitness center, business center, and private garages. Granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
53 Units Available
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,651
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
37 Units Available
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,509
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near river, trails and I-35. Resort-style living with infinity pool, gym and Internet cafe. Apartments have hardwoods floors, extra storage and patios/balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
32 Units Available
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mariposa Flats in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,726
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
21 Units Available
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
33 Units Available
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,658
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1245 sqft
Currently offering 2 MONTHS FREE Rent! *Select units only! Our office is open and we are accepting tours by appointment only! We are also available to assist you virtually during our regular business hours!Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East
61 Units Available
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,540
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
