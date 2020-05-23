All apartments in Austin
2513 thorton rd
2513 thorton rd

2513 Thornton Road · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Thornton Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
green community
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90f95160c3 ---- WELCOME TO THORNTON FLATS Thornton Flats is a design-centric apartment community tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood minutes from South Lamar and close proximity to many popular bars and restaurants in the 78704 area. The community features modern design elements enhanced by downtown skyline views, fenced in yards in select apartments, and terrace floor plans throughout the community. Some of the amenities available to our residents include a picnic area with hammock, residents\' lounge with full kitchen, outdoor gas grills with TV and sound system, yoga lawn, community gardens and dog park. In addition, the community is Austin Green Building Certified and adheres to strict environmental standards including water sensitive urban design. Our apartments boast large floor plans that are well above the market square footage and feature top of the line finishes including: stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer, microwave, wood style floors, quartz countertops, glass backsplash, balconies/terraces and recessed lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 thorton rd have any available units?
2513 thorton rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 thorton rd have?
Some of 2513 thorton rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 thorton rd currently offering any rent specials?
2513 thorton rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 thorton rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 thorton rd is pet friendly.
Does 2513 thorton rd offer parking?
No, 2513 thorton rd does not offer parking.
Does 2513 thorton rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 thorton rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 thorton rd have a pool?
No, 2513 thorton rd does not have a pool.
Does 2513 thorton rd have accessible units?
No, 2513 thorton rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 thorton rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 thorton rd does not have units with dishwashers.
