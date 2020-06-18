All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2308 Canterbury Street

2308 Canterbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Canterbury Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Charming two bedroom with original long-leaf pine wood floors located just two blocks from the hike and bike trail at Lady Bird Lake and across the street from Metz Park & Swimming Pool. Spacious, flat back yard with screened in porch, and fenced front yard. Four blocks from Launderette, Blue Owl Brewing, Mongers, Juniper and Quickie Pickie (site of La BBQ brick and mortar). Excellent walkability score or commute downtown via bicycle.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1910

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Located in very desirable East Austin!
- Two Blocks away from Lady Bird Lake and Metz Park!
- Beautiful Hard Wood Floors!
- Screened-in Covered back patio!
- Fenced front yard.
- Natural light throughout!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. (Dogs only) Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Hardwood Floor, Shed, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Canterbury Street have any available units?
2308 Canterbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Canterbury Street have?
Some of 2308 Canterbury Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Canterbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Canterbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Canterbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Canterbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Canterbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Canterbury Street offers parking.
Does 2308 Canterbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Canterbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Canterbury Street have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Canterbury Street has a pool.
Does 2308 Canterbury Street have accessible units?
No, 2308 Canterbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Canterbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Canterbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
