2308 Canterbury Street

Charming two bedroom with original long-leaf pine wood floors located just two blocks from the hike and bike trail at Lady Bird Lake and across the street from Metz Park & Swimming Pool. Spacious, flat back yard with screened in porch, and fenced front yard. Four blocks from Launderette, Blue Owl Brewing, Mongers, Juniper and Quickie Pickie (site of La BBQ brick and mortar). Excellent walkability score or commute downtown via bicycle.



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1910



- Located in very desirable East Austin!

- Two Blocks away from Lady Bird Lake and Metz Park!

- Beautiful Hard Wood Floors!

- Screened-in Covered back patio!

- Fenced front yard.

- Natural light throughout!



- Pets negotiable. (Dogs only) Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



Amenities: Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Hardwood Floor, Shed, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)