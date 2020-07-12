/
north loop
520 Apartments for rent in North Loop, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1258 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments located in the North Loop neighborhood. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity swimming pool and resident coffee bar. Units feature upgraded finishes and air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1314 sqft
Residences have in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and carpet. 24-hour fitness center. Outdoor swimming pool. Business center, game room and clubhouse. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
District 53
600 E 53rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
725 sqft
District 53 Apartments is located in Austin’s unique North Loop Neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
705 Nelray Boulevard
705 Nelray Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1287 sqft
This 3/2 unit is located minutes from UT, the UT shuttle, Downtown Austin, major events, MoPac, 35, 290, and more! Close to major employers and shopping! Comes with washer, dryer, and fridge. Large master is large enough to share.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
305 West 55th 1/2 Street
305 W 55th 1/2 St, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
650 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom/1 bath house is located 3 blocks from North Loop and all of its bars, restaurants and shops. Close to the UT shuttle and minutes from downtown, this is a great location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5414 Duval ST
5414 Duval Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
550 sqft
Gorgeous brand new, never lived in, garage apartment corner of Duval and 55th. Tons of light, granite countertops, skylight in bathroom and walk in bedroom closet. Room on upper deck to sit outside and enjoy the views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5315 Duval Street - B
5315 Duval Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN SPECIAL, 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH APPROVED LEASE THAT STARTS BY 08/01/2020. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
302 Genard ST
302 Genard Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1187 sqft
Agents press "Lock" button when done showing to lock the home. Code to back house is the same as front door. 1940s Charmer! House is 2-1 + Detached 1-1 Guest House/Office.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
608 Franklin
608 Franklin Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 608 Franklin in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of North Loop
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Located close to West Koenig Lane and offering views of downtown Austin from a sundeck. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen. Community offers a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1120 sqft
Landscaped apartment complex ideally situated for convenient access to the Mopac Expressway. Business center, laundry, swimming pool and hot tub on the premises. Residents have access to an on-site car park and car wash area.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
38 Units Available
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
2 Units Available
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
405 sqft
Attractive apartment building with private courtyard. Apartments are fully furnished with upgraded interiors. Located north of Downtown Austin, close to the I-35. Local attractions include Waterloo Park and the Paramount Theater.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
12 Units Available
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,372
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1127 sqft
Close to the MoPac Expressway, Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, Highland Park Elementary, Lamar Middle School, McCallum High School, and Perry Park. Highlights include a lap pool, multi-level parking garage, ground floor retail, spa-inspired baths, walk-in closets, on-site recycling, and access to public transportation.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$979
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
804 sqft
Come home to your ideal apartment at Lamar Place where vintage meets modern and luxury meets value. Our unique community is centrally located just off North Lamar in Midtown, in the heart of Austin, close to everything you want or need.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
893 sqft
Stylish homes with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and premium lighting. Community highlights include a dog park, pool, and laundry center. Close to bus stops and Crestview light rail station. By Highland Neighborhood Park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Fashion Aire Apartments
1405 North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of old north Austin, FashionAire is the perfect fusion of our “Keep Austin Weird” spirit and the new modern vibe.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
28 Units Available
Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
920 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to the Mopac Expressway and downtown Austin. Pet-friendly apartment complex providing numerous amenities, including a courtyard, swimming pool and on-site laundry. Car parking, package concierge and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Oak Creek
1507 Houston St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$928
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
908 sqft
Uniquely designed with beautifully landscaped grounds, these apartment homes offer hardwood floors, refrigerators, and a private patio or balcony. Close proximity to all downtown Austin has to offer with pool on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
4505 Duval St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
954 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pools and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Close to University of Texas, Hyde Park shops, restaurants and public transit.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in one of Austin's fastest-growing neighborhoods, minutes away from downtown and UT campus. Three courtyards and two sparkling pools. Units feature stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 06:41pm
116 Units Available
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,786
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1209 sqft
Located in Austin, just steps from the University of Texas. Units include laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers residents access to parking garage, 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
3 Units Available
Spanish Trails
4520 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
491 sqft
This incredible location offers gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and stained concrete flooring throughout. Spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly. Art deco look throughout. On the UT shuttle line.
