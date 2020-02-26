Travis Heights Charmer! - Adorable 1930's Travis Heights Charmer. Relax on the front porch or retreat to the backyard for a soak in the hot tub. Open concept living incorporated with craftsman style charm. Plenty of room for everyone and a great space to host guests. 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. There is a 4th room that can be used as a walk in closet or an office (there is no closet in this room). Second dining room space adjacent to the large den at the back of the house. Hot Tub maintained by Owner provider. Walk to South Congress. Head on down to Stacy Park for a swim in Stacy Pool. Or run down to Lady Bird Lake for a run or bike ride. Local schools within walking distance. Furniture negotiable in lease. Owner/Agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 2106 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2106 Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2106 Kenwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2106 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
