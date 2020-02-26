All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2106 Kenwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2106 Kenwood Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

2106 Kenwood Avenue

2106 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2106 Kenwood Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Travis Heights Charmer! - Adorable 1930's Travis Heights Charmer. Relax on the front porch or retreat to the backyard for a soak in the hot tub. Open concept living incorporated with craftsman style charm. Plenty of room for everyone and a great space to host guests. 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. There is a 4th room that can be used as a walk in closet or an office (there is no closet in this room). Second dining room space adjacent to the large den at the back of the house. Hot Tub maintained by Owner provider. Walk to South Congress. Head on down to Stacy Park for a swim in Stacy Pool. Or run down to Lady Bird Lake for a run or bike ride. Local schools within walking distance. Furniture negotiable in lease. Owner/Agent.

(RLNE5719984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
2106 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 2106 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2106 Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2106 Kenwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2106 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St
Austin, TX 78705
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin