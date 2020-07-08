1907 Holly Street

Amenities

Be the first to move in this luxurious home! House was custom-built by owners with highest quality construction. Brand new top of the line Viking appliances. Independent Nest on top and bottom floor. Ring doorbell with camera. Built-in Klipsch Pro speakers throughout. Very high tech. Designed by Steve Zagorski and built by Riverside Homes, this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has high ceilings, an open floor plan & ample storage. Enjoy the large private yard with outdoor kitchen and high-end grill (not shown in pics). This home has everything East Austin has to offer while being blocks from Downtown. Brand new top of the line washer and dryer. Large backyard with enough space to entertain guests for dinner parties or to play sports with the kids. Built in closets in all rooms. Master suite with large walk-in closet, separate bathtub, and a beautiful view of the backward with lots of trees and natural light. Must see!