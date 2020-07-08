All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1907 Holly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1907 Holly Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

1907 Holly Street

1907 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Holly
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1907 Holly Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Be the first to move in this luxurious home! House was custom-built by owners with highest quality construction. Brand new top of the line Viking appliances. Independent Nest on top and bottom floor. Ring doorbell with camera. Built-in Klipsch Pro speakers throughout. Very high tech. Designed by Steve Zagorski and built by Riverside Homes, this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has high ceilings, an open floor plan & ample storage. Enjoy the large private yard with outdoor kitchen and high-end grill (not shown in pics). This home has everything East Austin has to offer while being blocks from Downtown. Brand new top of the line washer and dryer. Large backyard with enough space to entertain guests for dinner parties or to play sports with the kids. Built in closets in all rooms. Master suite with large walk-in closet, separate bathtub, and a beautiful view of the backward with lots of trees and natural light. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Holly Street have any available units?
1907 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Holly Street have?
Some of 1907 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1907 Holly Street offer parking?
No, 1907 Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 1907 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 1907 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78745
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin