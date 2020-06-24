All apartments in Austin
Location

1904 Anita Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The space is a lovely 1950s bungalow complete with a claw foot tub. Guests will have complete access to a fantastic yard and all its amenities. The kitchen is fully stocked with dishware, pots/pans, bar accessories, and all the appliances. The beautifully tiled bathroom includes a shower and tub with tankless hot water heater, fresh towels, shampoo/conditioner/soap. The Master room includes a King bed with tempurpedic matress. The 2nd bedroom has queen sleigh bed and a 32 TV with an Xbox that has Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Instant ready to go! Large kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining, and when the party winds down theres a queen pullout in the living room to catch some much needed zzzs.

Located in the middle of highly coveted Zilker neighborhood and within walking distance of some of the best bars and restaurants in Austin, as well as some of Austins most popular events (ACL, Fun Fun Fun Fest, and SXSW).

Experience the Central Austin lifestyle! Updated kitchen, central air, claw foot tub, and all the furnishings to have a great time and entertain. Walk to any event, bar, or restaurant! Enjoy hiking the Greenbelt or swimming in Barton Springs! Also available to combine is the back house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Anita Dr have any available units?
1904 Anita Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1904 Anita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Anita Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Anita Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Anita Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1904 Anita Dr offer parking?
No, 1904 Anita Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Anita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Anita Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Anita Dr have a pool?
No, 1904 Anita Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Anita Dr have accessible units?
No, 1904 Anita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Anita Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Anita Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Anita Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1904 Anita Dr has units with air conditioning.
