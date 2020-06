Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage cats allowed

Charming, updated 1 BR, 1 Bath with Zilker Park next door, walk to bars/restaurant, and scooter to downtown. The building has several amenities like relaxing by the pool, burn calories at the gym, and one reserved garage parking. This unit has washer/dryer and a small balcony patio. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.