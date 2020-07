Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym pool pool table bbq/grill yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly game room internet access package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. The Michael at Presidio is at the crossroads of casual living and true Austin charm. Located in the booming North Austin neighborhood, this garden-apartment community is situated on sprawling acres of oak trees, canals and green space. With pedestrian trails and a resort-style amenities center, residents have recreation and leisure at their fingertips. Come see what The Michael at Presidio has to offer. All roads lead to home.