1800 S IH-35 SVRD SB

Amenities
Available 12/01/19 Aria Grand Apartments - Property Id: 159147
Do not apply through this site we will need for you to come into our office to fill out a TAA Application.
Aria Grand Apartments is now Pre-Leasing for December 2019. Brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom affordable, luxury apartment homes located downtown near Riverside and Rainey Street! Aria is a unique mid-rise community that combines quality living and exceptional value! Come live in the thriving city of Austin,TX!
Aria offers the following:
-High-efficiency Energy Star appliances and lighting
-Covered Entries
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Solid surface counters and floors as well as tub tile surrounds.
-Resilient Flooring throughout
-Two podium over garage buildings 5 & 6 stories tall will provide 70 units of quality urban living.
-A Leasing office and community center will feature a business center, fitness center and common areas.
Affordable pricing from $803-$1475. Floor plans with square footage starting at 712 and up to 1,123.
Email or call us today to schedule an appointment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159147p
Property Id 159147
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5167413)