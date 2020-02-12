1800 S IH-35 SVRD SB

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking garage

Available 12/01/19 Aria Grand Apartments - Property Id: 159147



Do not apply through this site we will need for you to come into our office to fill out a TAA Application.



Aria Grand Apartments is now Pre-Leasing for December 2019. Brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom affordable, luxury apartment homes located downtown near Riverside and Rainey Street! Aria is a unique mid-rise community that combines quality living and exceptional value! Come live in the thriving city of Austin,TX!



Aria offers the following:



-High-efficiency Energy Star appliances and lighting

-Covered Entries

-Washer/dryer hookups

-Solid surface counters and floors as well as tub tile surrounds.

-Resilient Flooring throughout

-Two podium over garage buildings 5 & 6 stories tall will provide 70 units of quality urban living.

-A Leasing office and community center will feature a business center, fitness center and common areas.



Affordable pricing from $803-$1475. Floor plans with square footage starting at 712 and up to 1,123.



Email or call us today to schedule an appointment!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159147p

Property Id 159147



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5167413)