Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage accessible on-site laundry business center conference room game room internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community

Witness a home that gives you the lifestyle you've always wanted. Get comfort and luxury when you live at Abelia Flats Apartments in Austin, TX. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent featuring luxe interiors. Each apartment is uniquely designed and comes with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and so much more. Our community allows residents to take advantage of 24-hour emergency maintenance, a resort class pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and private attached one and two car garage parking. Our location is great and just minutes away from fantastic shopping, dining and entertainment spots. Schedule a tour and see a home that's made especially for you.