1717 TOOMEY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool trash valet

Live only steps from Barton Creek in a quiet park side location near Lady Bird Lake. Take a run around the lake, head to the dazzling, 8000 square foot rooftop deck or work out in the top-tier fitness studio. Other great amenities include a swimming pool, business center, clubhouse and valet trash service. You'll be steps away from some of the city's best nightlife, dining, shopping and outdoor recreation. Bring along your large pets and get ready to experience an unparalleled lifestyle! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.