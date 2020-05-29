All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1717 TOOMEY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1717 TOOMEY ROAD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1717 TOOMEY ROAD

1717 Toomey Road · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1717 Toomey Road, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,852

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
trash valet
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
trash valet
Live only steps from Barton Creek in a quiet park side location near Lady Bird Lake. Take a run around the lake, head to the dazzling, 8000 square foot rooftop deck or work out in the top-tier fitness studio. Other great amenities include a swimming pool, business center, clubhouse and valet trash service. You'll be steps away from some of the city's best nightlife, dining, shopping and outdoor recreation. Bring along your large pets and get ready to experience an unparalleled lifestyle! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 TOOMEY ROAD have any available units?
1717 TOOMEY ROAD has a unit available for $1,852 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 TOOMEY ROAD have?
Some of 1717 TOOMEY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 TOOMEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1717 TOOMEY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 TOOMEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1717 TOOMEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1717 TOOMEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 1717 TOOMEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1717 TOOMEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 TOOMEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 TOOMEY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1717 TOOMEY ROAD has a pool.
Does 1717 TOOMEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1717 TOOMEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 TOOMEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 TOOMEY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1717 TOOMEY ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity