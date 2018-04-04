1709 5th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court bbq/grill internet access

Super-comfortable and modern 2 Bed/2 Bath right in the heart of Bouldin Creek neighborhood. Easy walk/drive/bus to South Lamar , South First, South Congress, Zilker Park and people Bird Lake. Short (10 min) bike to Downtown.



Newly renovated comfortable and modern 2 bed /2 bath right in the heart of the cherished Bouldin Creek neighborhood. Walk to South Lamar, South First, South Congress, Butler Park, Zilker Park and people Bird Lake. Just 3/4 of a mile from downtown bars and restaurants!



I recently renovated this home with the latest technology and comforts - including apps to control lights, temperature and the security system and keypad door locks. Features Fiber Optic high-speed internet, luxury bathrooms (Dual Vanity, Dual Shower and Bath in the Master), Smart Washer/Dryer, 3 Flat-Screen TVs, USB plug outlets and a California King-Size Memory foam bed in the master. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet equipped with ELFA shelves and drawers.



We can comfortably fit 4, but also have a large sectional that can be reconfigured as a large bed for a few extra guests, also a nice double chaise in the patio should anyone want to sleep outdoors (screened-in). I do also have a few air mattresses that can be used for extra guests as needed for special events.



This is a great home that was completely rebuilt and redesigned with the latest technology and new appliances.



Large kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, dishwasher, stainless-steel french door fridge and freezer, disposal and gas range with double-oven. I have a great backyard for grilling and entertaining.



I have both a screened-in back porch (lit with christmas lights) that is accessible from the kitchen and master bedroom. The cement porch in the backyard has a large umbrella, picnic table, citronella candles and torches, propane mini-heater and propane grill. I have some bag-toss and bocce that we often set up in the backyard as well.



I have high-speed fiber wireless and wired internet throughout the house, digital cable (AT&T U-verse), and a 65 Samsung Smart TV in the master bedroom, 60 Samsung Smart TV in the living room and a 40 Samsung Smart TV in the guest bedroom. All 3 TVs have Apple TVs and Uverse cable hooked into them.



Guest access



Guests will have full access to the home during the duration of their stay. You will be given your own unique keycode which allows you to enter through any of the doors (one front door and two from the backyard). The security system and home automation is powered by AT&T Digital Life which I can grant you access to along with the Nest thermostat.



Interaction with guests



I will likely not be present (in town) during your stay, but will be available should you have any questions or just tips about places to visit/eat around town. Ive been an Austinite for several years now and love this city! If there is anything I can do to help you enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the city - I am always happy to help!



Other things to note



I renovated and a lot of the colors and styles were inspired by my time in San Francisco (I used to live in the Haight-Ashbury). So youll find that its a bright and vibrant place with a lot of modern amenities and convenience.



Ive had friends and family visiting for a lot of the major events in Austin (SXSW, Formula 1, Austin City Limits, FunFunFun Fest) and all have been convenient walking distance from my house. Everyone always enjoys their stay here as they can take in a lot of Austin from this convenient location and also relax in the house between excursions!