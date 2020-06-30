All apartments in Austin
The Spoke at South Shore

2323 Town Lake Cir · (512) 357-7052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2323 Town Lake Cir, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Jul 23

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 17

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 6

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 792 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Spoke at South Shore.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Welcome Home to The Spoke! We are located in the East Riverside Corridor, less than a mile to Downtown Austin and mere blocks from Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trails. Find your home at The Spoke, and enjoy the multiple restaurants, shopping and nightlife opportunities our growing neighborhood offers. Our apartment homes have undergone extensive renovations and feature cali-style faux hardwood floors, granite countertops, and chic tile backsplash in your shower and kitchen areas. Contact us today to make your new home at one of the premier East Austin communities!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 30 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Spoke at South Shore have any available units?
The Spoke at South Shore has 4 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Spoke at South Shore have?
Some of The Spoke at South Shore's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Spoke at South Shore currently offering any rent specials?
The Spoke at South Shore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Spoke at South Shore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Spoke at South Shore is pet friendly.
Does The Spoke at South Shore offer parking?
Yes, The Spoke at South Shore offers parking.
Does The Spoke at South Shore have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Spoke at South Shore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Spoke at South Shore have a pool?
Yes, The Spoke at South Shore has a pool.
Does The Spoke at South Shore have accessible units?
No, The Spoke at South Shore does not have accessible units.
Does The Spoke at South Shore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Spoke at South Shore has units with dishwashers.
