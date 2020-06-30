The Spoke at South Shore

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park bbq/grill cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage fire pit hot tub internet access

Welcome Home to The Spoke! We are located in the East Riverside Corridor, less than a mile to Downtown Austin and mere blocks from Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trails. Find your home at The Spoke, and enjoy the multiple restaurants, shopping and nightlife opportunities our growing neighborhood offers. Our apartment homes have undergone extensive renovations and feature cali-style faux hardwood floors, granite countertops, and chic tile backsplash in your shower and kitchen areas. Contact us today to make your new home at one of the premier East Austin communities!