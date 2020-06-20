All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1700 Timber Ridge Drive

1700 Timber Ridge Drive · (512) 327-4451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Timber Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1700 Timber Ridge Drive · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Chic Condo with Great Location - Chic Austin design inside. Living room has floating staircase to open loft area. Three bedrooms - all downstairs. Stainless appliances, nest thermostat, washer/dryer provided, private patio. Community Pool. 2 car garage! Pets welcome. Minutes to downtown, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to major thorough fares.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Austin ISD
• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5806415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Timber Ridge Drive have any available units?
1700 Timber Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Timber Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1700 Timber Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Timber Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Timber Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Timber Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Timber Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Timber Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Timber Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 1700 Timber Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Timber Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Timber Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Timber Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1700 Timber Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Timber Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Timber Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Timber Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
