1700 Timber Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking pool garage tennis court

Chic Condo with Great Location - Chic Austin design inside. Living room has floating staircase to open loft area. Three bedrooms - all downstairs. Stainless appliances, nest thermostat, washer/dryer provided, private patio. Community Pool. 2 car garage! Pets welcome. Minutes to downtown, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to major thorough fares.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Austin ISD

• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



