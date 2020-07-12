/
west congress
537 Apartments for rent in West Congress, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
43 Units Available
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Terrain
5112 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrain in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
4105 South 1st Street
4105 South 1st Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4105 South 1st Street in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 W ST ELMO RD
400 West Saint Elmo Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful South Austin, this community is convenient to three highways: Ben White/71, I-35, and Mopac Expressway. South Congress and downtown Austin, McKinney Falls State Park and many shopping and dining destinations are close by as well.
Results within 1 mile of West Congress
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
Tree
3715 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1194 sqft
Pet-friendly complex featuring sophisticated interiors, modern kitchens with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Trash valets, a green community, and a 24-hour gym adds to the luxury. In South 1st District, moments from downtown Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
20 Units Available
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1431 sqft
In South Austin, this apartment community features a pool, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Interiors of the pet-friendly homes boast built-in bookcases, wood-like flooring, and laundry connections. Minutes to I-35 off Stassney Lane.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Modern community near public transportation and area dining. On-site pool, parking and laundry. Each apartment includes wood flooring, walk-in closets, and upgraded countertops and appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Establishment
3501 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
950 sqft
Many interior upgrades, including custom window treatments and modern appliances. Close to Millwood Middle School and Woodsedge Learning Center in Kalamazoo. Professional landscaping and golf course views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1328 sqft
Close to Highway 35, Williamson Creek, McKinney Falls State Park, St. Edward's University, Capital Metro Bus Transit, great shopping at Southpark Meadows, and the South Congress district in the southwest area of Austin. Highly walkable, pet-friendly apartments, Car2Go available at community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
45 Units Available
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,382
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1283 sqft
Community includes swimming pool, fitness center and wine room. Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Conveniently located on Austin's South Congress Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Edward's Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
252 Units Available
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,199
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1118 sqft
SOUTH AUSTIN'S SMARTEST HOMES. Every corner of Society Soco has been carefully crafted for a second-to-none living experience, from the poolside pergolas to individual offices in our work-from-home hub.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$920
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
650 sqft
Beautiful apartments with hardwood floors and private balconies. Amenities include Google Fiber, internet cafe and coffee bar. Outdoor swimming pool and dog park. 24-hour on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1021 sqft
Located near I-35 in and near University of Texas at Austin. Pet-friendly community with three resort-style swimming pools and spa, a 24-hour fitness center, dog park, hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel double sinks, brushed nickel plumbing, wood-burning fireplaces, and washer/dryer connections.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
The Violet
409 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
882 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments adjacent to I-35 and Mopac Express, and 15 minutes from downtown. Units offer fireplaces, high ceilings, large closets, W/D hookup and patios. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, bbq/grill areas and night security.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$995
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
567 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, air conditioning and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park. Outdoor courtyard with access to grills. Location near Ben White Boulevard.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1045 sqft
Exciting renovations are underway and we'll be breaking ground soon on our new Leasing Center. Our new modern leasing and amenity center will feature a coffee bar, business center, and fitness center for our residents to enjoy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Brewster St
201 Brewster Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1680 sqft
Central Austin 78704: 4BD 2BA House for Lease... - Lovely central Austin home in the '04 off S 1st. See floor plan in pics! 2 Masters. Downstairs has hardwoods, sm master bedroom, 2 living areas, dining, gourmet kitchen & laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Austin Highlands Blvd.
1008 Austin Highlands Boulevard, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
966 sqft
Oak Shaded Haven - Fresh on the inside and out. Remodeled home in the heart of South Austin, with a great shaded back yard. Tour your new home today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5814333)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 E Ben White Blvd
304 East Ben White Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,468
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5755748)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Villa Oaks Circle #A
300 Villa Oaks Circle, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2068 sqft
300 Villa Oaks Circle #A Available 07/19/20 SO MANY UPDATES! 2 Story, 2bd/1.5 ba Duplex near the coming St. Elmo Center!! - WOW! Near the up and coming St.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6300 S. CONGRESS AVE.
6300 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a stunning community that offers all the desirable amenities while retaining that peaceful and quaint appeal you long for in the big city.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
500 E STASSNEY LN
500 East Stassney Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live next to Austin's SoCo scene and experience the heart of Austin every day! Head downtown in minutes or stay onsite and enjoy the great features and amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
739 W. WILLIAM CANNON
739 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live near S. 1st and William Cannon in this delightful, modern, affordable property. The interiors here are beautiful and feature faux wood blinds, walk-in closets, enclosed patios, elevated ceilings and Google Fiber is available.
