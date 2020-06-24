1630 E 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym garage

Live in one of the most happening neighborhoods of Austin. Youll be near 6th street on the East side where you can walk to local bars, restaurants and shops. The amenities are incredible and include interior courtyards, open-air lobbies, an elaborate fitness center, ground level dining, a clubhouse with rollup garage-style doors and common spaces with work and play areas.



The unique living spaces feature Italian-made modular furniture, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, high-end finishes, pendant lighting, wood-style flooring, gorgeous bathrooms and ample lockable storage. Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30154)

