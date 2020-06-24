All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:43 AM

1630 E 6th St

1630 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

1630 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
garage
Live in one of the most happening neighborhoods of Austin. Youll be near 6th street on the East side where you can walk to local bars, restaurants and shops. The amenities are incredible and include interior courtyards, open-air lobbies, an elaborate fitness center, ground level dining, a clubhouse with rollup garage-style doors and common spaces with work and play areas.

The unique living spaces feature Italian-made modular furniture, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, high-end finishes, pendant lighting, wood-style flooring, gorgeous bathrooms and ample lockable storage. Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30154)
Apartment Experts - North Austin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 E 6th St have any available units?
1630 E 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 E 6th St have?
Some of 1630 E 6th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
1630 E 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 E 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 1630 E 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1630 E 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 1630 E 6th St offers parking.
Does 1630 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 E 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 E 6th St have a pool?
No, 1630 E 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 1630 E 6th St have accessible units?
No, 1630 E 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 E 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
