All apartments in Austin
Find more places like The Estate on Quarry Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
The Estate on Quarry Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Estate on Quarry Lake

4600 Seton Center Pkwy · (512) 623-7590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4600 Seton Center Pkwy, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1606 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 1507 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 0806 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0122 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 0608 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 0814 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Estate on Quarry Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
Welcome to The Estate on Quarry Lake Apartments in Austin. This unique apartment community is nestled in a green, lakeside setting that is sure to provide the ultimate in comfort, relaxation, and recreation. We offer a wide selection of one and two bedroom apartments for rent with the finest features. Between this sought after location and the variety of amenities we provide, you are sure to feel right at home. You will not be short on options when with five different floor plan options. Relax in your living room or on your patio and take in the available lake views. Residents also have access to the lakeside running and walking trail. When you move into your beautiful home you will enjoy all of the nearby shopping and dining conveniences. You name it, we have it here at The Estate on Quarry Lake. Call now for availability information and schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Restricted Breeds of Dogs: Pit Bulls American Pit Bull/Bull Terrier American Staffordshire Terrier Doberman Rottweiler Akita Wolf Hybrid. No exotic pets.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Carport:$50/month; Open parking on a surface lot: Included with Lease; Garage: Included with select lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Estate on Quarry Lake have any available units?
The Estate on Quarry Lake has 22 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Estate on Quarry Lake have?
Some of The Estate on Quarry Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Estate on Quarry Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Estate on Quarry Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Estate on Quarry Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Estate on Quarry Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Estate on Quarry Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Estate on Quarry Lake offers parking.
Does The Estate on Quarry Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Estate on Quarry Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Estate on Quarry Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Estate on Quarry Lake has a pool.
Does The Estate on Quarry Lake have accessible units?
No, The Estate on Quarry Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Estate on Quarry Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Estate on Quarry Lake has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Estate on Quarry Lake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd
Austin, TX 78735
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity