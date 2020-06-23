All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1608 Forest Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1608 Forest Hill Dr
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1608 Forest Hill Dr

1608 Forest Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Manchaca
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1608 Forest Hill Drive, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Park Forest home ready 4/1/2020 - Property Id: 90940

3/1 house with easy access to Hwy 290/71, Mopac, and IH 35. Near Central Market South and many eateries. It has a bonus room and enclosed laundry room. Dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. Washer and electric dryer hook-ups. New energy-efficient windows and new insulation in all exterior walls. Large fenced back yard with a small shed. Lawn mowing service is provided.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90940
Property Id 90940

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5773628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Forest Hill Dr have any available units?
1608 Forest Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Forest Hill Dr have?
Some of 1608 Forest Hill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Forest Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Forest Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Forest Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Forest Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1608 Forest Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 1608 Forest Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Forest Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Forest Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Forest Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 1608 Forest Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Forest Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1608 Forest Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Forest Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Forest Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Bowie
311 Bowie St
Austin, TX 78703
Silver Springs Apartments
12151 N Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78753
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin