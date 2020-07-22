/
south manchaca
545 Apartments for rent in South Manchaca, Austin, TX
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
6 Units Available
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely property offers a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center and free Google Fiber. Apartments include hardwood flooring, fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Property is located near Williamson Creek and the Southwood Shopping Center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
900 sqft
Modern community near public transportation and area dining. On-site pool, parking and laundry. Each apartment includes wood flooring, walk-in closets, and upgraded countertops and appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4605 Clawson Road
4605 Clawson Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
851 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom house plus Google Fiber! - This charming 3-bedroom one bath house is equipped with washer and dryer, faux wood blinds, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath, faux wood flooring and a large backyard.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4712 Philco Drive
4712 Philco Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
AVAILABLE 08/26/2020. 3 Bed / 1 Bath, close to Ben White. Large family/dining area with laminate wood flooring, perfect for having friends and family over! Big fenced backyard for your pets.
Results within 1 mile of South Manchaca
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,260
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1431 sqft
In South Austin, this apartment community features a pool, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Interiors of the pet-friendly homes boast built-in bookcases, wood-like flooring, and laundry connections. Minutes to I-35 off Stassney Lane.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
31 Units Available
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$831
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$922
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
853 sqft
Mission James Place offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom Austin apartments that feature open floor plans, spacious closets, ceiling fans, garbage disposal, washer and dryer, patio or balconies, and fireplaces in select units.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
45 Units Available
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,276
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1276 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$995
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
567 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, air conditioning and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park. Outdoor courtyard with access to grills. Location near Ben White Boulevard.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
825 sqft
125 Woodward Street - 106 Available 08/08/20 St. Edward's Apartments - 2/1 with 825 Sqft - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Close to downtown off Congress and Woodward (RLNE2079981)
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
57 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,017
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
998 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, fitness facility and Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments have custom insulated windows, ceiling fans and private patio or balcony. Located just minutes from Altitude Trampoline Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Tree
3715 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1194 sqft
Pet-friendly complex featuring sophisticated interiors, modern kitchens with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Trash valets, a green community, and a 24-hour gym adds to the luxury. In South 1st District, moments from downtown Austin.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
16 Units Available
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$899
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
525 sqft
Modern apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets situated within walking distance of hangouts like Radio Coffee & Beer and Casino South Side. Residents have access to a swimming pool and dog park, and Google Fiber.
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
7 Units Available
Terrain
5112 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrain in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
41 Units Available
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
906 sqft
Central Austin living in South Lamar complete with upgraded homes and outstanding amenities: sparkling pool, internet cafe, dog park and more. Interior finishes are luxurious with stainless steel appliances included and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
33 Units Available
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
Establishment
3501 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
950 sqft
Many interior upgrades, including custom window treatments and modern appliances. Close to Millwood Middle School and Woodsedge Learning Center in Kalamazoo. Professional landscaping and golf course views.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1328 sqft
Close to Highway 35, Williamson Creek, McKinney Falls State Park, St. Edward's University, Capital Metro Bus Transit, great shopping at Southpark Meadows, and the South Congress district in the southwest area of Austin. Highly walkable, pet-friendly apartments, Car2Go available at community.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
38 Units Available
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1283 sqft
Community includes swimming pool, fitness center and wine room. Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Conveniently located on Austin's South Congress Avenue.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1021 sqft
Located near I-35 in and near University of Texas at Austin. Pet-friendly community with three resort-style swimming pools and spa, a 24-hour fitness center, dog park, hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel double sinks, brushed nickel plumbing, wood-burning fireplaces, and washer/dryer connections.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
246 Units Available
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,285
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1118 sqft
SOUTH AUSTIN'S SMARTEST HOMES. Every corner of Society Soco has been carefully crafted for a second-to-none living experience, from the poolside pergolas to individual offices in our work-from-home hub.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,049
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
870 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Austin and the University of Texas. Units have granite counters, tile backsplash, and fireplaces. Community includes courtyards, laundry facilities, and BBQ terraces.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$920
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
650 sqft
Beautiful apartments with hardwood floors and private balconies. Amenities include Google Fiber, internet cafe and coffee bar. Outdoor swimming pool and dog park. 24-hour on-site laundry.
