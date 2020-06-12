14728 Fernhill Drive

Amenities

Large 2-story Avery Ranch home on oversized lot with expansive backyard that backs up to greenbelt. Open plan with large living room with stone fireplace, dining area and kitchen with granite counters, all stainless appliances and pantry. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Office downstairs plus large open space upstairs for playroom or den. Spacious master suite with raised ceiling, jetted tub and separate shower, plus large walk-in closet. Round Rock ISD. Small/medium animals okay. Community pool, courts, and jogging/biking paths. Security deposit $2200.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.