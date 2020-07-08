1320 E Riverside Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym green community parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb2cafb0a3 ---- WELCOME TO RIVERVIEW APARTMENTS IN AUSTIN If you want exceptional style and comfort in the music capital of the world, then the apartments at Riverview have exactly what you’re looking for. We offer pet-friendly studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX, that are perfect for your lifestyle. With a riverfront location and easy access to downtown, Riverview has everything you need to for a lifestyle that is quintessentially Austin. RIVERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS Custom Interiors with Continuous Windows Subway Tile & Granite-Style Counters in Kitchen & Bath Pantry & Walk-In Closet Wood-Style Flooring & High Ceilings LEED Certified with Eco-Friendly Construction Sound-Proof Jam Studio Priority Parking for Green Vehicles Bike Parking & Fixation Station Kayak & Paddleboard Storage Pool-Side Cabanas & Outdoor Fireplace Recycling & Fitness Centers