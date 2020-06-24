All apartments in Austin
Location

13145 Us Route 183, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
Come and visit some of the finest apartments you'll find in all of Austin! The fantastic location puts you near Highway 183 and FM 620, minutes from major employers amp; around the corner from ample shopping amp; dining choices! Enjoy the resort-inspired amenities including a refreshing pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a 2500 square foot clubhouse amp; business center! When the day is over, you'll have a lovely apartment to come home to featuring crown molding, elevated ceilings, w/d connections, ceiling fans, French doors and garden-stye tubs! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13145 N. US HWY 183 have any available units?
13145 N. US HWY 183 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13145 N. US HWY 183 have?
Some of 13145 N. US HWY 183's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13145 N. US HWY 183 currently offering any rent specials?
13145 N. US HWY 183 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13145 N. US HWY 183 pet-friendly?
No, 13145 N. US HWY 183 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13145 N. US HWY 183 offer parking?
No, 13145 N. US HWY 183 does not offer parking.
Does 13145 N. US HWY 183 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13145 N. US HWY 183 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13145 N. US HWY 183 have a pool?
Yes, 13145 N. US HWY 183 has a pool.
Does 13145 N. US HWY 183 have accessible units?
No, 13145 N. US HWY 183 does not have accessible units.
Does 13145 N. US HWY 183 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13145 N. US HWY 183 does not have units with dishwashers.
