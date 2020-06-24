13145 N. US HWY 183

Amenities

Come and visit some of the finest apartments you'll find in all of Austin! The fantastic location puts you near Highway 183 and FM 620, minutes from major employers amp; around the corner from ample shopping amp; dining choices! Enjoy the resort-inspired amenities including a refreshing pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a 2500 square foot clubhouse amp; business center! When the day is over, you'll have a lovely apartment to come home to featuring crown molding, elevated ceilings, w/d connections, ceiling fans, French doors and garden-stye tubs! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.