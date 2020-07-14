Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill parking on-site laundry coffee bar courtyard google fiber

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live minutes from the Colorado River waterfront and downtown Austin, TX at Waterloo Flats. Your ideal urban lifestyle awaits when you choose one of our one or two bedroom apartments in the flourishing East Riverside neighborhood. Located conveniently to Lady Bird Lake's hiking and biking trails, Waterloo East offers features and amenities designed to bring comfort and convenience to your lifestyle. Our pet-friendly community provides easy access to dining, entertainment, and nature. Visit downtown Austin, University of Texas or Austin Community College campuses by hopping on the bus right outside your door or making the short drive across the river. Living urban is easy on the East side. Live Waterloo Flats.