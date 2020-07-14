All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:36 PM

Waterloo Flats

Open Now until 6pm
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd · (512) 641-4832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 142 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 173 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit WE-102A · Avail. Sep 30

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit WE-201A · Avail. Aug 20

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterloo Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
coffee bar
courtyard
google fiber
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live minutes from the Colorado River waterfront and downtown Austin, TX at Waterloo Flats. Your ideal urban lifestyle awaits when you choose one of our one or two bedroom apartments in the flourishing East Riverside neighborhood. Located conveniently to Lady Bird Lake's hiking and biking trails, Waterloo East offers features and amenities designed to bring comfort and convenience to your lifestyle. Our pet-friendly community provides easy access to dining, entertainment, and nature. Visit downtown Austin, University of Texas or Austin Community College campuses by hopping on the bus right outside your door or making the short drive across the river. Living urban is easy on the East side. Live Waterloo Flats.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waterloo Flats have any available units?
Waterloo Flats has 40 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterloo Flats have?
Some of Waterloo Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterloo Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Waterloo Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterloo Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterloo Flats is pet friendly.
Does Waterloo Flats offer parking?
Yes, Waterloo Flats offers parking.
Does Waterloo Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterloo Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterloo Flats have a pool?
Yes, Waterloo Flats has a pool.
Does Waterloo Flats have accessible units?
No, Waterloo Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Waterloo Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterloo Flats has units with dishwashers.

