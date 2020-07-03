All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

12720 Twisted Briar Ln

12720 Twisted Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12720 Twisted Briar Lane, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! You will love this hidden jewel right by 183 high tech corridor! This beautiful, meticiously clean home has great conveniency & tranquility. It's defined with stunning high ceiling entry, archway, art niches, tons of nature light, open kitchen, brand new luxury flooring through all common area at downstairs...The large downstair room offers multipurpose. Each bedroom offers both privacy & ample space! Recent paint. Brand new upstair AC. Great Round Rock ISD Schools. Don't miss it!

(RLNE5329767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12720 Twisted Briar Ln have any available units?
12720 Twisted Briar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12720 Twisted Briar Ln have?
Some of 12720 Twisted Briar Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12720 Twisted Briar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12720 Twisted Briar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12720 Twisted Briar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12720 Twisted Briar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12720 Twisted Briar Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12720 Twisted Briar Ln offers parking.
Does 12720 Twisted Briar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12720 Twisted Briar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12720 Twisted Briar Ln have a pool?
No, 12720 Twisted Briar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12720 Twisted Briar Ln have accessible units?
No, 12720 Twisted Briar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12720 Twisted Briar Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12720 Twisted Briar Ln has units with dishwashers.

