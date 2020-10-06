All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
The Reserve at Springdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
The Reserve at Springdale
Last updated October 24 2020 at 9:03 AM
Have a question for The Reserve at Springdale?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask The Reserve at Springdale?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

The Reserve at Springdale

Open Now until 5:30pm
5605 Springdale Rd · (512) 710-1693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pecan Springs Springdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5605 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78723
Pecan Springs Springdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-4212 · Avail. Nov 6

$1,042

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 4-4412 · Avail. now

$1,042

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 4-4119 · Avail. Nov 6

$1,042

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1011 · Avail. now

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Unit 1-1311 · Avail. now

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Unit 1-1212 · Avail. now

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-4421 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 4-4123 · Avail. Nov 6

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 4-4507 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Springdale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog grooming area
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Trade up in lifestyle and down in financial commitment at the most exciting apartment home community in Austin, Texas. Ideally located, Reserve at Springdale places you mere moments from gorgeous public parks, ample shopping, and fine dining that appeal to every taste. With easy access to public transportation, your daily commute throughout Austin will be simple. Make life fun again at Reserve at Springdale.

Modern residences await you, offering a myriad of quality comforts and distinctive architectural designs. Choose from an excellent collection of one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent, attractively equipped with an all-electric kitchen, plush carpeted flooring, ceilings fans, central air and heating, walk-in closets, extra storage, and washer and dryer connections. Stunning hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings boast elegance in the details, while a personal balcony or patio provides you with the perfect retreat after a hectic day. Here at Reserve at Springdale, we know pets are part of the family, so be sure to bring them along.

We are pleased to offer you the best community amenities and services in the business. Enjoy a refreshing dip in the shimmering swimming pool, break a sweat in our fitness center, or host a cookout at our picnic area with barbecue. Living at Reserve at Springdale will also give you access to a sophisticated business center, relaxing resident lounge with a community kitchen, an on-site café, and a dog wash station for your furry friends. Call us today to schedule your tour. We would love to show you everything Reserve at Springdale has to offer.

Property Details

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $21.88 1st Applicant, $16.38 All other applicants
Deposit: $150 (1x1); $200 (2x2); $300 (3x2); On approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull, Rotweilers, Akitas, Cane Corsos, Presa Canarios, Staffordshire Terriers, Dobermans, Fila Brasileiros, Wolf Hybrid, Malamutes.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Find More Rentals By

Bedrooms

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments

Bedrooms

Amenities

Find More Rentals in Nearby

Cities

Counties

Neighborhoods

Colleges

Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at Springdale have any available units?
The Reserve at Springdale has 51 units available starting at $1,042 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
Does The Reserve at Springdale have any available units?
The Reserve at Springdale has 51 units available starting at $1,042 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Reserve at Springdale have?
Some of The Reserve at Springdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
What amenities does The Reserve at Springdale have?
Some of The Reserve at Springdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Springdale currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Springdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Springdale currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Springdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Springdale pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale is pet friendly.
Is The Reserve at Springdale pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Springdale offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Springdale offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Springdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Springdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Springdale have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Springdale have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Springdale have accessible units?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale has accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Springdale have accessible units?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale has accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Springdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve at Springdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Springdale has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Reserve at Springdale?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask The Reserve at Springdale?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity