Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Keystone

5230 Thunder Creek Rd · (512) 598-9875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5230 Thunder Creek Rd, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 126 · Avail. Sep 8

$888

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 253 · Avail. Sep 8

$888

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 154 · Avail. Sep 8

$888

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keystone.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
courtyard
hot tub
playground
Make a home at Keystone Apartments. We have a stunning array of one and two-bedroom Austin, Texas apartments for rent. Every unit comes with a private patio or a balcony, access to dozens of amenities, and a great location. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 for joint applicants
Deposit: $350 refundable
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keystone have any available units?
Keystone has 12 units available starting at $888 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Keystone have?
Some of Keystone's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keystone currently offering any rent specials?
Keystone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keystone pet-friendly?
Yes, Keystone is pet friendly.
Does Keystone offer parking?
Yes, Keystone offers parking.
Does Keystone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Keystone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Keystone have a pool?
Yes, Keystone has a pool.
Does Keystone have accessible units?
No, Keystone does not have accessible units.
Does Keystone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Keystone has units with dishwashers.
