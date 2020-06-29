Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keystone.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
courtyard
hot tub
playground
Make a home at Keystone Apartments. We have a stunning array of one and two-bedroom Austin, Texas apartments for rent. Every unit comes with a private patio or a balcony, access to dozens of amenities, and a great location. Apply today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 for joint applicants