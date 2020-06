Amenities

Four Car Garage! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in north central Austin area close to the Domain, Arboretum, Apple, Ebay, and other major employers. FOUR car garage! Inviting private backyard with covered porch, stone patio & fenced-in yard perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Neighborhood park and pool are only a few blocks away. Washer and dryer included.



