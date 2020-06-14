All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

12113 METRIC BLVD.

12113 Metric Boulevard · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12113 Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
volleyball court
hot tub
internet cafe
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Live in a prestigious community designed with you in mind! You'll enjoy our convenient North Central location bordering Walnut Creek Park, shopping, medical facilities and bus routes. With major freeways, fantastic restaurants and popular entertainment just around the corner, enhancing your lifestyle is a breeze. Lush landscaping, phenomenal views and recreation areas will provide unparalleled amenities for your enjoyment. You'll love the resort-style swimming pool, soothing hot tub, Wi Fi Bar, fully-equipped fitness center, volleyball court and so much more! Living in Austin, TX does not get any better than this! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12113 METRIC BLVD. have any available units?
12113 METRIC BLVD. has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12113 METRIC BLVD. have?
Some of 12113 METRIC BLVD.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12113 METRIC BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
12113 METRIC BLVD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12113 METRIC BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 12113 METRIC BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12113 METRIC BLVD. offer parking?
No, 12113 METRIC BLVD. does not offer parking.
Does 12113 METRIC BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12113 METRIC BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12113 METRIC BLVD. have a pool?
Yes, 12113 METRIC BLVD. has a pool.
Does 12113 METRIC BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 12113 METRIC BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 12113 METRIC BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12113 METRIC BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
