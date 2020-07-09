1209 Elm St A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Updated downstairs unit of duplex in Clarksville. Brand new bamboo floors, kitchen appliance, & stacked W/D.. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores. 2 bd/2ba, private back patio. Two off street parking spaces, 1 is covered. Owner pays: electricity, gas, trash, water, & yard maintenance. Six to twelve month lease. Unfurnished. No pets & no smoking. Combo lockbox on the meter of side B. Use Showing time to make an appointment. Combo code is in Showing Time instructions.



(RLNE5769111)