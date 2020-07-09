All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1209 Elm St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1209 Elm St A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1209 Elm St A

1209 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Clarksville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1209 Elm Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Updated downstairs unit of duplex in Clarksville. Brand new bamboo floors, kitchen appliance, & stacked W/D.. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores. 2 bd/2ba, private back patio. Two off street parking spaces, 1 is covered. Owner pays: electricity, gas, trash, water, & yard maintenance. Six to twelve month lease. Unfurnished. No pets & no smoking. Combo lockbox on the meter of side B. Use Showing time to make an appointment. Combo code is in Showing Time instructions.

(RLNE5769111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Elm St A have any available units?
1209 Elm St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Elm St A have?
Some of 1209 Elm St A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Elm St A currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Elm St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Elm St A pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Elm St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1209 Elm St A offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Elm St A offers parking.
Does 1209 Elm St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Elm St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Elm St A have a pool?
No, 1209 Elm St A does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Elm St A have accessible units?
No, 1209 Elm St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Elm St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Elm St A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv
Austin, TX 78759
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin