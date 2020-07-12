/
georgian acres
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
486 Apartments for rent in Georgian Acres, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$926
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villas in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
24 Units Available
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$926
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
848 sqft
Centrally located Austin apartments with a lush, natural setting. Enjoy upscale features such as a patio or balcony and fully equipped kitchen, or relax at the sports court or resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
856 sqft
Modern apartments located close to schools, the YMCA and city bus lines. Community features a large swimming pool, outdoor grills and on-site laundry facility. Units have vaulted ceilings, stylish kitchens and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Short Hills North in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Short Hills South in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 E Lola Dr
203 East Lola Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in North Austin! - >>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/tWsPq7xi4j8 <<<< Charming 3 bed, 1 Bath home on large lot. Move-in ready! Two dining areas. Hard floor surfaces throughout, carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Heights
8312 N Interstate, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$919
857 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
306 WHITE OAK DR
306 White Oak Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1920 sqft
Upgrades throughout!! Hard tile and laminate flooring, paint, lighting and plumbing fixtures, stainless appliances including refrigerator and microwave, quartz countertops, subway tile, 2" blinds* Large utility area with storage* Recent roof* Quiet
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
600 BARWOOD PARK
600 Barwood Park, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1092 sqft
Live in vibrant North Austin, just minutes from downtown in a beautiful community nestled on 19 acres of expertly manicured grounds and mature live oaks.
Results within 1 mile of Georgian Acres
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
65 Units Available
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,085
758 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Chateau-style apartments with modern interiors, just minutes from downtown Austin. Parking lot and swimming pool. Quick access to other Austin neighborhoods via nearby Interstate 35. Dog-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
22 Units Available
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
893 sqft
Stylish homes with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and premium lighting. Community highlights include a dog park, pool, and laundry center. Close to bus stops and Crestview light rail station. By Highland Neighborhood Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Vue
7607 Blessing Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Stylish and updated units feature large closets and private balconies or patios. On-site swimming pool, controlled-access gates, full fitness center, clubhouse and business center. Near the freeway. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
938 sqft
Luxury community offers pool, gas grill and volleyball court. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Located in the heart of Austin, bordering the Quail Creek Neighborhood Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Forest Park Apartment Homes
1088 Park Plz, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
A premier location and stylish apartments make Forest Park Apartment Homes one of the most desirable communities in Austin, TX.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
5 Units Available
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to bars and restaurants. Apartments are spacious and come with decks, refrigerators and dishwashers. Community includes pool, green landscaping and on-site staff.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
180 Units Available
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,287
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1141 sqft
The Magnolia at Crestview unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our brand new luxury apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$900
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
816 sqft
Located just off of Highway 183 and the downtown Austin area. Apartments include ceiling fans, premium countertops, subway tile backsplashes, open floor plans and spacious, walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$852
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7103 Guadalupe Street
7103 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1832 sqft
Very Spacious 4/2 Single-Story House in Excellent Central Location! - NO CARPET, original hardwood floors throughout, large updated kitchen with plenty of storage & countertop space, Stainless steel appliances! Fridge, Washer/Dryer! All bedrooms
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7417 N Lamar Blvd
7417 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,121
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5812779)
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7507 Wildcat Pass
7507 Wildcat Pass, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1739 sqft
Crestview Station Community! Move In Ready! - Enjoy this open and easy floor plan home in the Crestview Station community.
