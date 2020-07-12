/
392 Apartments for rent in Gateway, Austin, TX
Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1068 sqft
Comfortable, relaxed site featuring large swimming pool, wall-to-wall carpeting and pools within a gated community. Updated appliances with washer-dryer hookup. Balconies and patios. Pet-friendly property.
9801 STONELAKE BLVD
9801 Stonelake Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to an Arboretum address you'll love! Not only are you near a plethora of shopping and dining options, you also have a wide range of activities to enjoy right inside the community! Challenge a friend to a game of racquetball, mingle with
Results within 1 mile of Gateway
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,803
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1184 sqft
Welcome to The Grand Residences, a collection of stunning apartment homes within The Domain featuring one and two-bedroom layouts in Austin, Texas. The Grand offers spacious homes and amenities to welcome you home, along with exceptional services.
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1323 sqft
A modern community tucked into a wooded area near Northwest Austin. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and bark park. Apartments offer walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly.
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1387 sqft
Close to N MoPac Expressway, JJ Pickle Research Campus, Walnut Creek Greenbelt, IBM, Kramer Station MetroRail, and The Domain. Community has fitness center with separate spin studio, on-site bike storage, dog washing station, and walk-in closets.
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
932 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin close to local schools, dining, entertainment and more. Spacious floor plans with nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, A/C and all-electric kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool, b-ball courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
923 sqft
Nestled into a residential community near Austin's nightlife. On-site amenities include 25-acres of green space, lighted tennis courts, grilling areas, and two pools. Apartments feature open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, and faux wood floors.
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1405 sqft
Community is tree-lined and secluded with pool, theater, grills and security gate. Conveniently located near Mopac 1 and Highway 183 for commuters. Units feature private patios and are pet-friendly.
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1090 sqft
Recently renovated homes with modern amenities like stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. The community has a lap pool, jogging trail and fitness center. Food and recreation hub close by.
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,313
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,133
1590 sqft
Units come with laundry, private balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Green community with beautiful courtyard. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Car charging for electric vehicles.
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1120 sqft
Close to Highway 183, MoPac Expressway, The Arboretum, North Hills Town Center, Great Hills Park, Trader Joe's, and HEB. Bus stop right in front of community, canyon views, extensive dog park, volleyball pool, 4-lane lap pool, gas cooking, walk-in showers, garden tubs, wood burning stone fireplaces.
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to US-183, Research Boulevard and University of Texas. One- to two-bedroom units include unique features like built-in bookcases and desks. Residents enjoy full use of on-site cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,146
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1153 sqft
Minutes from downtown Austin in chic Domain neighborhood filled with shops and dining. Granite and stainless steel kitchen design. Community features bike storage, BBQs, gym and pool. Pet friendly.
Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
914 sqft
Nestled into a 20-acre greenbelt of trees, this community has a refreshing pool, 24-hour fitness center and more. Located near Highway 183, Mopac Expressway and Loop 360. Spectacular views!
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
This 53-acre community is minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment North Hills Town Center. It has two swimming pools and a fitness center. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and private balconies and patios.
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1176 sqft
Luxurious units with washer dryer hookup, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fans. Community offers residents gym, BBQ/grill, basketball court, and pool. Great location in the heart of Austin, TX.
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,147
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1124 sqft
Luxury units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to gym, pool and dog-grooming area. Fantastic location in the heart of Austin, close to the Mopac Expressway.
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,122
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1313 sqft
Luxury community with pool, yoga, trash valet, and elevator. Great location in Austin, close to Domain Central Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1040 sqft
Beautiful setting overlooking Great Hills Country Club in the Arboretum District. Units have private balcony or patio, all-electric kitchen and high ceilings. Luxury community with fitness center, hiking trail and pool.
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1096 sqft
Beautiful apartments close to shopping at the Arboretum, fine dining and major employers. Apartments have a view of the Greenbelt, fully equipped kitchens and private patio/balcony. Two swimming pools, BBQ picnic areas and fitness center.
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, grill area and outdoor courtyard. Just 7 miles from downtown Austin.
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
938 sqft
Homes feature separate dining rooms, high ceilings, and large closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Get work done at the on-site business center. Near dining, shopping, and entertainment at The Arboretum.
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1177 sqft
Peaceful community with lakeside running and walking trail, 24-hour gym and pool. Units feature in-home laundry, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with a dog park on premises.
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1188 sqft
Open the door to a premier lifestyle defined by spectacular amenities and incredible convenience. A life where you’re surrounded by luxury, with the buzz of the city mere steps away.
