All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1193 Angelina St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1193 Angelina St
Last updated March 1 2020 at 4:20 PM

1193 Angelina St

1193 Angelina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Central East Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1193 Angelina Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come see this beautiful Mediterranean-inspired duplex 6 blocks away from E 6th street and 7 minutes from DT. This unique property features a Saltillo tile porch with built in fireplace very close to downtown, yet tucked away from the noise of the city. Featured in the Tribeza interior Design Tour, this 1800 square foot home, located in Central East Austin, features Bunker Lee's unique blend of function and style. Relax on your 280 square foot outdoor porch with fireplace or whip up dinner in your chef-standard kitchen space. Beautiful master suite with custom walk-in closet. Built-in kitchen table and large walk-in laundry room deliver the wow factor so many homes are missing. Construction includes spray foam insulation, GE appliances, home automation, and high end finishes .Pre-hard wired walls so mounting and installing a TV is a breeze, full house automation syncs with your personal assistant capable of dimming lights,locking doors etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1193 Angelina St have any available units?
1193 Angelina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1193 Angelina St have?
Some of 1193 Angelina St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1193 Angelina St currently offering any rent specials?
1193 Angelina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1193 Angelina St pet-friendly?
No, 1193 Angelina St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1193 Angelina St offer parking?
No, 1193 Angelina St does not offer parking.
Does 1193 Angelina St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1193 Angelina St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1193 Angelina St have a pool?
No, 1193 Angelina St does not have a pool.
Does 1193 Angelina St have accessible units?
No, 1193 Angelina St does not have accessible units.
Does 1193 Angelina St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1193 Angelina St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St
Austin, TX 78705
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin