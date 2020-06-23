1193 Angelina St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come see this beautiful Mediterranean-inspired duplex 6 blocks away from E 6th street and 7 minutes from DT. This unique property features a Saltillo tile porch with built in fireplace very close to downtown, yet tucked away from the noise of the city. Featured in the Tribeza interior Design Tour, this 1800 square foot home, located in Central East Austin, features Bunker Lee's unique blend of function and style. Relax on your 280 square foot outdoor porch with fireplace or whip up dinner in your chef-standard kitchen space. Beautiful master suite with custom walk-in closet. Built-in kitchen table and large walk-in laundry room deliver the wow factor so many homes are missing. Construction includes spray foam insulation, GE appliances, home automation, and high end finishes .Pre-hard wired walls so mounting and installing a TV is a breeze, full house automation syncs with your personal assistant capable of dimming lights,locking doors etc.